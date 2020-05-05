Image copyright Other

Apple dey celebrate Africa music talents for one month, for campaign wey dem call "African Month."

Apple Music dey celebrate African talents from all ova di continent inside di month of May, 2020.

Plenty ogbonge, very correct African musicians like dem Angelique Kidjo from Benin Republic, Davido from Nigeria, Sauti Sol from Kenya, Jimmy Dludlu di Afro-jazz guitar player from Mozambique plus odas na dem dey for dis special guest playlist wey go last for one month.

part from Davido and Angelique Kidjo you fit listen to May playlist for Apple music featuring favorite African songs of all time from Youssou N'Dour to di late great Tony Allen

Dem dey also torchlight new musicians like the South Africa hip-hop artist popsnotthefather.

Apple say di playlist get different kains of music from Africa like Afrobeat Hits, Ghana Bounce, Africa Now plus many odas.

Dis special exclusive for African talents dey shele afta di company cari dia market enta 52kontris for di month of April. Out of di 52, Africa kontris na 25.

With dis launch wey dem do, Apple Music don dey for 167 kontris.