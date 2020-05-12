Boko Haram Shekau dey cry, beg God to protect am against Nigerian soldiers

Image copyright Youtube/Boko Haram

Events dey show say Abubakar Shekau faction of Boko Haram dey face serious problem.

Dis na afta audio clip start to circulate for social media wey voice wey sound like Shekau dey cry dey beg God to save am from Nigerian army.

BBC contact Africa terrorism expert Bukarti Bulama on di authenticity of di clip and e confam say truly na Shekau voice dey di clip and dis na prove say Boko Haram dey face serious wahala.

For di audio clip wey Shekau tok wit Kanuri language, e add say dem dey face serious wahala for dis Ramadan fasting month.

Bukarti add say from all indication di clip na from Shekau Friday sermon to im followers.

"Dis na di first time wey we dey hear Shekau for clip dey cry, dis na pesin wey dey always laugh and mock pipo wey im dey fight."

"Dis dey show say Shekau and im Boko Haram group dey face serious problem and I think say recent assault by Nigerian army to di group na di major reason why Shekau dey cry."

Chief of Army staff in Borno

Na for April 2020, Chief of Army staff for Nigeria Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai declare say im don finally go tanda for Borno to fight Boko Haram

In di last couple of weeks reports show say Chief of Army staff for Nigeria Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai don relocate to Borno State for north eastern Nigeria wit hope of ending Boko Haram insurgency once and for all.

And in recent days, Nigerian army bin release videos wey show di kain progress wey dem make against Boko Haram fighters.

"Afta di recent videos wey army release of success against Boko Haram, di terror group also release dia own videos wey show some of dia fighters wey die for battle." Dis na wetin Bukarti yan.

Uptil now, Nigerian army neva react to di clip wey show Shekau dey cry.

E don pass over 10 years now wey Nigeria dey fight Boko Haram, and thousands of pipo don die and millions dey displaced.

Di Boko Haram issue wey first start for Borno state enter neighbouring kontries like Niger, Chad and Cameroon after some time.