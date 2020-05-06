Image copyright @nanaotafrija

Ghana dancing pallbearers don thank doctors all ova di world wey dey fight di coronavirus pandemic.

For inside video wey dem post for Twitter di leader of di group Benjamin Aidoo say "make pipo stay for house or dance wit dem".

Di dancing pallbearers from Ghana wey dey dance wit coffin for dia shoulder turn major source of entertainment wit dia videos for social media.

Thousands of social media users all ova di world don create funny-funny memes wit dem. In fact na dem be di Covid-19 sensation.

More than three and half million pipo don test positive for Covi-19 for di world and di virus don spread go 187 kontries.

And more than 250,000 pipo don die from di disease.