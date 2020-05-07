Image example Streets for Port Harcourt don empty on top lockdown

Di complete lockdown wey Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike declare for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local goment areas don begin as major roads and streets dey empty.

BBC Pidgin find out say pipo dey comply with di lockdown directive as major roads and streets be like ghost town and only pipo wey dey on essential duty fit waka and dem must show dia identity as security opearatives full ground dey enforce di lockdown order.

Why do Lockdown order?

Governor Wike say di complete lockdown for di two biggest local goments for di State na because na dem get di highest population for di state, so dis na to protect Rivers pipo from di coronavirus disease.

Image example Peter Odili Road, PH, Rivers state

Di lockdown dey also follow oda measures wey di state goment bin don put on ground like closure of di state borders, shutdown of all markets and also set up special committees wey go buy up all di foods from farmers and fishermen wey dey di state, so e no go spoil and di palliative committee wey go also distribute dis foods dem for all di local goment areas.

On Wednesday 6 April, 2020 everywhere for di state jam pack as pipo gats form queues to buy things for supermarkets and also tanda for banks and ATMs to collect money.

Traffic jam too bin dey everywhere as pipo rush and some travel comot go dia local goment wia di lockdown no affect as di lockdown na till kingdom come.

Image example Places pack full well-well one dey before di lockdown start for Port-Harcourt

Rivers State don record 14 cases of coronavirus: two don recover, two don die and 10 dey receive treatment.

Di State also don receive two PCR machines and testing kits wey companies and individuals donate so dem fit begin to test pipo for di State.

Dem also get 14 bed isolation, testing and treatment centre for University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH, 30 bed isolation and treatment centre for Nchia Health Centre for Eleme and anoda 250 bed isolation centre for Yakubu Gowon Stadium.