UFC go start to fight again on May 9

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dana White announce three dates of fight-fight wey go happun for Jacksonville, Florida

Mixed Martial Arts joinbodi, Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC don decide say dem go enta back di octagon on Saturday, 9 May, for Jacksonville, Florida.

Di Florida State Commission say dem dey collabo with di UFC to make sure say health and safety protocols dey ground to ensure say evri pesin wey attend di event day safe.

UFC presido Dana White tok for press release say im no fit wait to bring beta matches dem give di fans.

Di matches no go get any fans for inside di stadium and infact na only essential staff dem go dey di area wey dem go fight di matches.

Di mayor of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry say di joinbodi give am safe plan to do dia waka.

So far, di UFC don schedule three match for May 9, 13 and 16 for dia UFC 249 fighting.

On di first day, di number one lightweight fighter Tony Ferguson go face number four Justin Gaethje, for di UFC banterweight Championship wia Henry Cejudo dey look to flog multiple-time title holder Dominick Cruz.

Di return of di UFC dey come even as football matches for Europe and oda parts of di world dey consider to return.

German league, Bundesliga say dem go restart matches for 16 May and for South Korea live league football games don already start.