Image example Dr Philippe Ohandja start e-sante for Cameroon so doctorsand patients go limit conact

Cameroon di struggle for block de spread of Covid-19, especially as about 100 health workers don contract Coronavirus.

Pipo get plenti challenges, sometimes call centre 1510 no bi available, some pipo di waka from hospital to anoda as space no dem for receive dem and during dis taim, deh nova tok wit doctor.

Cameroon don confirm 2,265 cases for Covid-19, out of which 93 na health workers and seven don die.

For change de situation, some doctors, based for economic capital, Douala, don start free online pre-diagnosis for Covid-19 wit doctors for all parts for kontri.

Dr. Philippe Ohandja wan of de doctors weh deh start e-sante for Cameroon, say dis system di help for limit contact wit sick pesin and doctors because e no good say pesin weh e di sick go straight for hospital as e fit contaminate odas.

Pipo fit go for website, e-sante Cameroun, press button for tele-medicine for see de application. Den press create account, afta deh di receive mail wit dia identity and password. Any taim deh wan consult deh enta dis info den connect wit doctor.

Image example Website for conduct doctor online

Wit de app de 50 voluntary doctors weh deh join dis initiative di answer de patient online, for virtual consultation room.

Doctors get questionnaire for Covid-19 weh deh di use for ask questions den orientate dem for centre or Covid-19 centres, or tell dem weti deh fit do.

But for now pipo for villages, no go fit use dis application because internet no dey and even wen deh get internet, e deh need permanent connection.

Roger Nga Onana, president for health workers trade union, Cap-Sante, di doubt how dis fit work wen electricity even for big cities no bi very stable.

De group weh e di do e-sante sign agreement wit health minister dis January, objective for promote tele medicine and deh start wit Covid-19 for helep pipo weh deh di sick.