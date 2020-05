Coronavirus: Wetin dey cause dis increase in cases afta lockdown for Nigeria

Even as Nigerians dey hala on top di number of new cases for di kontri, afta di national lockdown, di Federal Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire don explain why e dey happun.

For interview with BBC Pidgin, im tok say di way dem don start to enta communities to dey do testing dey make am so.