As Nigeria dey approach di end of di ease of lockdown, wetin many kontri pipo wan know na weda come 17 May goment go extend di lockdown ease, or go back to total lockdown.

Di ansa to dis go depend on how well di goment don manage di coronavirus crisis so far.

For early April, di oga of World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus bin don praise Nigeria say dem prepare well-well for coronavirus and dem dey try with how dem dey handle di cases.

But dis na before di president, Muhammadu Buhari decide to reduce di kontri one-month lockdown on 4 May.

Some go say di ease of lockdown don bring benefit because e allow pipo to go out and make money while odas go say but dis don cause number of coronavirus cases to increase.

Madam Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, di oga of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) say she no see how di goment fit resume total lockdown, because di economy of some places like Lagos, go suffer.

Although she blame di real cause of di palava on early preparation wey di Nigerian goment no do and how dem no involve pipo outside of goment to give dem ideas.

Since 4 May, di number of total cases for di kontri don jump from 2558 to 3526, mainly because of di community spreading wey don begin increase.

Wetin Nigerians tink about anoda lockdown

Nigerians don dey tok dia own on top social media as to weda we go need to implement anoda lockdown or not, mostly for Lagos state where dem get di highest cases.

Di kontri health minister, Dr E. Osagie Ehanire say one of di solution dey di hands of community, religious leaders and tori pipo because na dem go educate pipo say goment rules dey dia for dia own benefit.

"Wearing mask, doing social distancing and to avoid crowds, if pipo do am well, e go give us di kain results we dey expect," oga Osagie bin tell BBC Pidgin.

Nigeria need to dey transparent

Madam Abiola say according to study wey dem do, 75% of Nigerians no sabi how much di federal goment don collect as assistance money for Covid-19.

Dis na one of di tins wey dey frustrate pipo as dem no see di 'palliative' wey goment say dem dey do.

Madam Abiola wey also train as lawyer bin worry say di Nigerian goment no provide way for kontri pipo to see all di assistance wey big-big organisations like EU and WHO dey give dem.

"For social media we bin see say UN dash money to di ministry of women affairs, but accountability no dey", Abiola bin tok. "But for kontri like Canada, dem get website wey you fit go and see all di money wey dem dey spend and ontop wetin dem dey spend am".