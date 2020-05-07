Image copyright Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II

Nigeria health minister Dr. Osagia Ehanire don tok say goment no dey against herbal medicine to treat symptoms of coronavirus, so BBC News Pidgin don torchlight Nigerians wey don claim to get 'Otumokpo' to cure COVID-19

Tori be say dis coronavirus palava don bend di world for knee, e don put everything wey we sabi on standstill, e don affect global economy and e don even change di way wey we dey live and pipo no fit wait make dem find vaccine alias special treatment injection wey go put full stop to di spread of di virus.

Di virus wey start for Wuhan one, China for December 2019 don affect 3.78 million pipo and ova 265 thousand pipo don die from am.

World leaders, scientists, researchers, and some oda pipo don prescribe different drugs wey fit be di cure to dis COVID-19 disease but di World Health Organization never stamp any of di drugs as di vaccine or wetin fit cure di virus as clinical trials alias testing to know weda dis drug or vaccine get power still dey go on.

As world scientists dey do clinical trials, some African kontris like Madagascar, Cameroon and Nigeria don even put foot for ground say e get herbal cure wey fit work to cure or prevent di disease.

Although none of dis herbal melecine don get approval.

Plenti pipo don come out for Nigeria wey be one of di most affected kontris for Africa with over 3000 confam cases of COVID-19 to reveal say dem get natural plants wey fit cure di disease.

Professor Maurice Iwu

One Nigerian Professor Maurice Iwu wey be pharmacology announce for February say im don discover wetin fit be di possible cure for Covid-19

Prof Iwu say im meet with di Nigeria Minister of Science and Technology and di kontri Minister of Health to tell dem say im don screen some compounds wey im get from natural plants and e fit work against coronavirus sarz or diseases wey dey affect di respiratory system for bodi.

Im tok say dis three compounds from Natural plants dem don test am say e active against sarz cov 2 and dem fit use am to cure Covid-19…

"Out of di two compounds, luckily two of dem don dey some of di products wey Nafdac don approve before say pipo fit to use. " Professor Maurice Iwu tok for interview with tori pipo for TVC News

Maurice Iwu claim say dis plant wey im discover, Chinese pipo don use am treat over 7000 patients for di same coronavirus sarz disease.

Image copyright Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II

Ooni of Ife

One first class monarch for Nigeria announce say im don discover cure for coronavirus

For video wey im share for Im Facebook page, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi Ojaja II show some natural herbs wey fit cure COVID-19 and how pipo fit use am. Di video get over 50 thousand views and ova one thousand seven hundred pipo bin share am

Ooni tok for post wey follow di video say.

One divine proclamation bin come out last year say di World go face dis Pandemic but nobody listen.

" To solve dis ailment na through natural elements wey we put together above all from nature. We don test am!!!"

"I don use am and I don use am for some of di chronic Corona patients and dem testify" he tok

Ooni Adewuyi say im challenge all researchers both for Nigeria and di world to make these natural herbs into clinical medicine and extract di vaccines from am.

Dr Ben Amodu

Dr Ben Amodu wey be di Oga of Halamin Herbal product don also come out to say Nigeria Herbal product and herbal researchers fit put an end to dis global Pandemic wey dem never fir get global cure for

For YouTube video wey im share with him subscribers Dr Ben Amodu say im get natural products wey fit prevent Coronavirus.

Dr Ben highlight how Im certified and globally recognized herbal product wey im dey use cure throat cancer fit helep

E suggest say as coronavirus symptoms dey start from throat before he spread to other part of di body, im herbal product wey im make from natural plants fit attack di virus for that early stage.

"If goment fit allow make we Nigeria herbal researchers work together to present cure for dis virus, we fit put an end to dis global disease. " he tok.

Rev Fr Anselm Adodo

One Catholic priest wey be di director of one Herbal cClinic for Edo State, South South Nigeria release statement on im company Facebook page on Thursday, 29 April, 2020 say im laboratory don come out with herbal drug wey fit fight COVID-19.

Fr. Anselm tok say di plant-based drug na im be di best approach for di Coronavirus disease as e be say dem fit produce di drugs easily, store am and distribute and e get low contamination risk.

E tok say di CVD PLUS na antiviral and immunodulatory agents wey fit helep antibody production against coronavirus related diseases.

E even confam di tori for interview with tori pipo for Daily times, say he don present di drugs to National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) and dem dey investigation di drug. .