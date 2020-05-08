Image copyright Getty Images

Di Lagos state commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi say di state neva reach di peak of coronavirus outbreak yet, and dem dey suspect say di peak fit happun for July or August.

Oga Abayomi tok dis one today during di press conference wey im do to give update of how far di state don go to control di virus.

"We neva reach di peak of our outbreak, we dey suspect say dat peak go happun sometime in July or August and so we dey prepare for di long waka and dey increase our capacities plus strategies to deal with dis situation ."

Yesterday, Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) record 381 new cases of COVID19 and out of which Lagos get di highest-dat na 183.

Image copyright LSMOH

Oga Abayomi say as of today, Lagos state get 1,491 positive cases.

Concerning di coronavirus status of those for goment house inside di state, oga Abayomi tok say:

"We test di entire staff of marina state house plus including di governor and out of about 80 staffs we identify say 10 members dey positive of covid-19 and we don admit dis pipo for isolation facility."

Oda tins oga Akin Abayomi tok for di Press Conference

Oga Abayomi say for di last one month di state don increase dia testing capacity of covid-19, dem don dey test out of four sites; Yaba IBH, LUTH Laboratory, NEMA and di private laboratory testing facility wey dem call 54G. E say di state don begin dey manufacture some of di testing reagent especially di sample collection kit to make am dey easy to test more pipo.

Gradual Increase of positive cases of covid-19 dey for Areas like Alimosho, Oshodi, Isolo, Mushin, Ikeja, Kosofe and for di first time dem don see new cases for Ojo.

Most of di state positive cases na between di age of 20 and 60.

Majority of di patients no dey show symptoms and if dem show any symptoms, e go be cough , fever, shortness of breath, chest pain or loss of taste or smell. And wen dem divide di symptoms to mild, moderate and severe, dey find out say 97% of di state admitted cases dey show mild or moderate disease and only very few- less than 3% na im dey severe or critical.

According to Oga Obayomi, all dis torchlighting wey di state goment don do for di virus show say di disease profile for Lagos na moderate one and so far di state neva see di kind death wey dey happun for oda kontries.

Majority of di pipo wey don die of covid-19 inside di state na male.

Di state Authority dey send back anybodi wey dey try enta di state dis period or wan use lie enta di state.

Lagos state don strengthen dia border security.

Di goment no wan use soldiers take enforce strict measures like social distancing because dem respect di fundamental right of citizens, instead di goment don increase dia tok-tok to sensitize di pipo more.