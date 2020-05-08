Image copyright Ghana Police

Ghana court remand cheating wife and lover wey mistakenly call Police Commander to murder en husband.

De 32 year old cheating wife, Mavis Brepor, hatch plan plus en 50 year old lover, Patrick Asare, to kill her husband, David Gator wey chop 52 years.

Police arrest de suspects in dema undercover operation after de two meet de supposed killer who unknown to dem be police commander to finalise de murder job.

How dem mistakenly hire commander

De two lovers who dey call de murderer who go kill David Gator, de woman en husband mistakenly dial de number of ACP Kwaku Buah who be Manhyia Divisional Police Commander.

According to ACP Kwaku Buah, "dem call mistakenly, wey dem refer to am as killer, killer how be."

He also play cool dey listen, e be during de conversation he realise say dem wan hire someone for murder job.

ACP Kwaku Buah talk Accra-based Citi FM say "dat information check like pot of gold, we manage that information well. De plan be say dem for kill Gator Saturday[May 2, 2020]."

"We talk to dem for about three weeks plus my undercover investigators. We finally agree to meet for somewhere Kumasi wey we make police arrest we all."

'Blood covenant'

ACP Kwaku Buah explain say de married woman go inside blood covenant plus another man who be en lover.

Sake of de blood covenant she enter plus en lover, dem agree say dem for kill de husband.

One of murder plans be say she for mix de man en food plus bottles, but she abandon de plan sake of de man dey eat plus en kids who go fit die.

After dema arrest, police process dem appear for court today, for de first time.

Court order de two suspects to re-appear before de court on May 21, 2020.