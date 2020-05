Coronavirus update: Wetin be covid-19 R number and why e matter?

Our lives right now dey controlled by sometin wey di name na R0 alias R number.

Dis number dey tell us how many pipo go likely dey infected for every one pesin wey sick wit coronavirus.

If di reproductive number na two den one pesin go probably make two odas sick.