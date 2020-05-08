Coronavirus in Rivers: Why Wike lockdown style dey totori pipo
Days afta River State Govnor Nyesom Wike declare lockdown for di south-south state for Nigeria to control di spread of coronavirus di govnor still dey trend for social media.
Many pipo dey tok about im lockdown style as im dey move around di state to make sure say pipo comply with di order.
Di govnor lock down Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local goment areas, di two main business district for di state until further notice.
On Thursday 7 May, 2020, wey be di first day of di lockdown, di govnor lead di patrol team and arrest ova 200 pipo, impound over 20 vehicles wey no obey di lockdown order.
- All di pipo wey dem arrest wey violate di lockdown, di state goment go charge dem to mobile court.
- Special Mobile court don already convict 170 pesins on for di first day of di lockdown and over 20 cars wey dem arrest, di Rivers Governor say dem go auction dem.
- Di lockdown for di two local goment areas wey be di main bizness area for di state na until further notice.
- Dem go lift di lockdown as soon as dem achieve di objective wey make dem put am and dem see say compliance of pipo dey reasonable.
- Rivers State COVID-19 Local Goments Task Force go identify hotels wey still dey operate during di lockdown and di State Goment go demolish dem.
- Hotels wey get existing guests, must send dia lists to Govnor office to check di guest list and approve. All dis na to protect di State from Coronavirus.
How pipo dey react to Wike lockdown style
Na Wike tok full pipo mouth for social media, pipo dey react to im lockdown with funny-funny post.
As at 7th May di state get 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus, two pipo don die while two don recover from di disease.