Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike

Days afta River State Govnor Nyesom Wike declare lockdown for di south-south state for Nigeria to control di spread of coronavirus di govnor still dey trend for social media.

Many pipo dey tok about im lockdown style as im dey move around di state to make sure say pipo comply with di order.

Di govnor lock down Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local goment areas, di two main business district for di state until further notice.

On Thursday 7 May, 2020, wey be di first day of di lockdown, di govnor lead di patrol team and arrest ova 200 pipo, impound over 20 vehicles wey no obey di lockdown order.

See some of di actions wey e take

All di pipo wey dem arrest wey violate di lockdown, di state goment go charge dem to mobile court.

Special Mobile court don already convict 170 pesins on for di first day of di lockdown and over 20 cars wey dem arrest, di Rivers Governor say dem go auction dem.

Di lockdown for di two local goment areas wey be di main bizness area for di state na until further notice.

Dem go lift di lockdown as soon as dem achieve di objective wey make dem put am and dem see say compliance of pipo dey reasonable.

Rivers State COVID-19 Local Goments Task Force go identify hotels wey still dey operate during di lockdown and di State Goment go demolish dem.

Hotels wey get existing guests, must send dia lists to Govnor office to check di guest list and approve. All dis na to protect di State from Coronavirus.

How pipo dey react to Wike lockdown style

Pipo wey break di lockdown order dem charge dem to mobile court.

Na Wike tok full pipo mouth for social media, pipo dey react to im lockdown with funny-funny post.

Skip Twitter post by @Adacampbell Governor Wike of life.

Gave an actual press conference and answered questions.

Gave details about confirmed cases in the state.

Enforced compulsory mask wearing.

Called out NCDC for lack of testing labs.

Called out FG for lack of support.

Has everybody triggered. 🤣 — Ada Campbell (@Adacampbell) May 1, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @3Princy The kind of lockdown we are experiencing in Port Harcourt right now, Gov. Wike is now OmniPresent once he sees you outside straight to isolation center. 😪 — Princy 🇫🇷🇳🇬 (@3Princy) May 7, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @Emmylexxz Gov Wike dn dey over do sha



Ordering for cars to be auction n houses demolish is too much ......He should remember we are a Democratic nation — 𝚬mm𝘆⸤ᥱ𝞆™ MUFC 🇳🇬🔴 (@Emmylexxz) May 8, 2020

Skip Twitter post by @candy_eyejay Oga wike hunger oooooooooooooo is not even the virus that will kill us is hunger oooooooo — sleekyjay (@candy_eyejay) May 8, 2020

As at 7th May di state get 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus, two pipo don die while two don recover from di disease.