Social media di scatter wit reactions afta Franco-Cameroon heavy weight boxer, Francis Ngannou smash Jairzinho Rozenstruik inside 20s for Ultimate Fighting Championship, UFC fight.

Dis fight weh e give Ngannou performance of de night bonus take place for night for Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena for Florida, America.

De Bafia boy, heavyweight contender, Francis Ngannou don enta history and de only pesin weh e get four straight knock- outs inside 90 s.

Francis Ngannou na 33 year old Franco-Cameroonian boxer weh deh born e for Bafia, Centre region of Cameroon. E komot Cameroon go Paris, for wusai e first di stay for street, before e get club.

Founder for Francis Ngannou foundation tweet about e fight.

Samuel Eto'o Fils, Cameroon and African player of de century celebrate Francis Ngannou.

Na di first UFC for win by knock-out straight four.