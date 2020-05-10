Image copyright Rivers State Police

Police for Rivers State don rescue one Nollywood Lebanese man, Bilal Nosser AKA Mr B from Kidnappers hand for Ndashi bush, Etche local goment of di state

Police tok-tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni say na on Friday 8 May, 2020 di Kidnappers gbab Mr B, wey also be comedian for Owerri, Imo State come carry am come Ndashi bush wia men of Okehi Police Station come rescue am.

Im add say dem also arrest one of di gang members Nwagor Faith wey bin dey look Mr. B while oda gang members run and Faith don make confessions wey go help dem for dia investigation.

Omoni say dem also don recover di Mr. B Toyota Venza wey di gang also collect come ask pipo for Etche and Omuma local goment to shine dia eye and report any suspicious pesin or movement for dia area.

Mr. B for im tori as to wetin happun say, for im 30 years for Nigeria, im never come under attack before.

Mr. B don feature for some Nollywood movies and e also be comedian.

Recently, one video wey im bin dey use pidgin to take yab all di foreigners wey dey run comot Nigeria go viral for inside social media.