Coronavirus: Hairdresser use internet to make money for lockdown

Internet dey almost burst with hair memes of pipo wey hair don dey look like craze pesin own.

For now pipo no fit enta saloon to do dia hair and e dey fear plenti pipo wey get natural hair.

Chibuzor na dancer wey dey get online tips from im hairdresser, Ada on how to take care of im dada for lockdown.