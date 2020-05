Image copyright RVGH press

Rivers State Goment don demolish Prodest Hotel for Alode, and Etemeteh hotel Onne all for Eleme local goment area because say dem disobey lockdown order.Governor Nyesom Wike bin dey ground to supervise di demolition exercise by imsef.

Di Governor bin don cut warning for landlords and owners of hotels, guests house or beer palor to close business and make dem submit names of guests wey already dey lodge for dia hotels before di lockdown.Im say anyone wey dem get report say open dia business, di goment go demolish am.

Wike say, "goment no get any alternative but to apply di Executive order wey I sign before di lockdown of ObioAkpor and Port Harcourt. I call di traditional rulers council and chairman and tell dem to make sure say no hotel operate for di State.Unfortunately, di PDP Youth leader for Eleme join odas to disobey di Executive order diafor di executive order go apply.

Weda you be PDP or not, wetin we dey tok na say nobody dey above di law. If we fit do dis to PDP pesin, den you know say we no dey discriminate. Evribody must obey. If any oda pesin do di same thing, di same rule go apply."Commissioner for Information Paulinus Nsirim bin don announce say dem go demolish two hotels Prodest hotel Alode and Etemeteh hotel Onne, all for Eleme local goment as dem disobey di order to close all hotels for di state.

See some oda actions wey e take

All di pipo wey dem arrest wey violate di lockdown, di state goment go charge dem to mobile court.

Special Mobile court don already convict 170 pesins on for di first day of di lockdown and over 20 cars wey dem arrest, di Rivers Governor say dem go auction dem.

Di lockdown for di two local goment areas (ObioAkpor and Port Harcourt) wey be di main bizness area for di state na until further notice.

Dem go lift di lockdown as soon as dem achieve di objective wey make dem put am and dem see say compliance of pipo dey reasonable.

Rivers State COVID-19 local goments task force go identify hotels wey still dey operate during di lockdown and di State goment go demolish dem.

Hotels wey get existing guests, must send dia lists to Govnor office to check di guest list and approve. All dis na to protect di State from coronavirus.

As at 7th May di state get 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus, two pipo don die while two don recover from di disease.

We go bring more information as things dey happen.