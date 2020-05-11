Image copyright Facebook

Di action wey Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike take to demolish two hotels for di South South state of Nigeria sake of say dem no follow coronavirus lockdown rules don make pipo dey tok.

Governor Wike bin announce lockdown order to control di spread of coronavirus for Rivers State and for part of di lockdown rule im ban operation of hotels for all di 23 local goment areas for di State.

Rivers State goment bin demolish Prodest Hotel for Alode, and Edemeteh hotel, Onne all for Eleme local goment area sake of say dem disobey di state executive lockdown order.

Di 1999 constitution of Nigeria bin make provisions for di President, Governors to get Executive powers to make laws wey go benefit di kontri or di states.

Wetin executive order mean?

BBC Pidgin follow one constitutional lawyer tok to know wetin dis executive order mean and whether e fit lead to any human rights abuse.

Barrister Ahmed Abbas explain say executive order na orders wey either president or di governor of a state make and e must wey follow laws wey don already dey ground and e tok say executive orders no suppose dey outside laws wey follow constitution or wey di national assembly don pass into law.

Image copyright Facebook

How Governors suppose dey use executive order?

"We get three arms of government, di legislature wey make di law, di executive wey go set di law for motion to execute am and di judiciary wey go prosecute anybody wey break di law,"

"If e get any offender or e get any law wey individuals or organisation don break, wetin di executive arm go do na to arrest that pesin through di police and bring di pesin to law court."

Barrister Abass say na di law court suppose penalise di offender if dem find am guilty.

"For di executive to punish pesin wey dem accuse say e break di law, that one na case of di accuser turn to prosecutor and still act as di court of law." Barrister Abbas explain say na wetin Gov. Wike do be that.

Oga Abbas add say wetin him suppose do na to arrest di man, carry am go court and dem go prosecute di pesin appropriately for court of law.

Image copyright Facebook

Dem fit challenge executive order?

Barrister Abass say if executive orders no follow law, individuals or organisation fit carry goment go court.

"Di president or di governor no fit just give executive order to say if you see anybody wear red trouser arrest dem and jail dem. You no fit make dat kain order".

Wetin di executive order dey do na to help reinforce and give action to law wey don dey ground.

'Port Harcourt taskforce demolish my brother building becos of 100,000 Naira'

Meanwhile, Brother to di owner of Prodest Hotel, one of di building wey Govnor Nyesom Wike demolish don accuse di state taskforce of trying to force am to pay 100.000 Naira.

Edwin Onubare wey dey help im brother, Gogorobari Promise Needam manage di hotel tell BBC Pidgin say dem tell am to pay di money so dem no go scatter di building.

Di Governor bin don cut warning for landlords and owners of hotels, guests house or beer palour to close business and make dem submit names of guests wey already dey lodge for dia hotels before di lockdown.

Onubare say: "Di state taskforce for covid-19 meet me, nine of dem. Dem ask me if na me dey in charge I say yes.

"I come ask dem wetin carry dem come as we dey on lockdown and we no dey operate, dem come ask me to bring our manifest, I bring am.

"Dem come dey argue say we back date wen dem see di date. Dem say since we say we no dey operate make we find dem 100,000 Naira den we begin to operate. I come say since we no dey operate, we no go give dem 100,000 as we no wan disobey di governor and di chairman of di local goment. From dia we begin argue."