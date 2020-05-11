Coronavirus: Ghana students build low-cost ventilators to fight Covid-19

Countries all over the world dey battle plus the infection and spread of Coronavirus.

Dis virus which reached pandemic levels is shut down economies, crippling health care systems wey e san kill thousands.

But Ghanaian students, volunteers with support from one engineer develop local solutions to fight Covid-19.

Professor Fred McBagunlori support students and volunteers build low-cost ventilators from local materials like leather, plastic pipe, wood and vehicle parts.

The squad dey hope say with dema ventilator innovation, dem go fit save lives of people wey no fit breath sake of Covid-19.