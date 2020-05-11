Madagascar cure: Wetin Africans dey tok di herb
Africans don dey tok dia mind about di herbal drugs wey Madagascar claim say dey cure coronavirus. For social media, pipo particularly Africans, dey tok say dem go use di drugs if dem see am. Some dey even yab anybody wey go refuse am sake of say na herbal medicine.
Last month, di Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina tok say di Malagasy Institute of Applied Research for di kontri don develop herbal medicine wey don cure two pipo of coronavirus.
Local paper for Madagascar recently report say 55 patient don dey cured of coronavirus after dem use di herb.
Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau and Comoros don already make plans to import di herbal medicine from di East African kontri.
One Glam_byBerna wey im handle be @AmugeBernadett3 say make Uganda sef follow join kontris wey don import di drug.
Another Kenya man, Kyalo Wa Makindi, tok say di drug na life saver and encourage make pipo endorse am.
Oluwasheyi @SeyiRants from Nigeria even give gbosa give Madagascar ontop dis herbal concoction.
"Madagascar confam say dis herbal solutions wey dem bin use their brains do dey cure Covid-19. Dis one come make Africans to always believe in their resources as di #MadagascarCure don prove say there is no disease wey root and herbs no fit cure. Nigerian government! Over to you," na wetin im sef tweet.
While some pipo bin dey urge Nigeria to join queue import dis medicine, some Nigerians dey tok say if di kontri try am, fake go follow full market.
But World Health Organisation (WHO) don warn make pipo no take drugs wey never dey thoroughly tested.
Dis warning from WHO no stop some African kontris wey don order di Covid-organic drugs from Madagascar.