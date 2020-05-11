Image example Madagascar herb

Africans don dey tok dia mind about di herbal drugs wey Madagascar claim say dey cure coronavirus. For social media, pipo particularly Africans, dey tok say dem go use di drugs if dem see am. Some dey even yab anybody wey go refuse am sake of say na herbal medicine.

Last month, di Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina tok say di Malagasy Institute of Applied Research for di kontri don develop herbal medicine wey don cure two pipo of coronavirus.

Local paper for Madagascar recently report say 55 patient don dey cured of coronavirus after dem use di herb.

Skip Twitter post by @AkanleLexy #MadagascarCure magadascar might finally do the wonder in Africa even though WHO will be hypocritical at the world level to have an African Covid-19 cure.



Why can't WHO pocket ego and test the components of the herbal Cure and go theAfrican way.. impossible huh! — Alex-Akanle (@AkanleLexy) May 11, 2020

Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau and Comoros don already make plans to import di herbal medicine from di East African kontri.

One Glam_byBerna wey im handle be @AmugeBernadett3 say make Uganda sef follow join kontris wey don import di drug.

Another Kenya man, Kyalo Wa Makindi, tok say di drug na life saver and encourage make pipo endorse am.

Skip Twitter post by @KyaloPauI Covid has no cure. It's just like the common homa - you can only manage the symptoms; so this concoction from Madagascar is a viable life-saver which shoudn't be ignored. I fully endorse it #MadagascarCure pic.twitter.com/Kgf95FHSVS — Kyalo Wa Makindi (@KyaloPauI) May 11, 2020

Oluwasheyi @SeyiRants from Nigeria even give gbosa give Madagascar ontop dis herbal concoction.

"Madagascar confam say dis herbal solutions wey dem bin use their brains do dey cure Covid-19. Dis one come make Africans to always believe in their resources as di #MadagascarCure don prove say there is no disease wey root and herbs no fit cure. Nigerian government! Over to you," na wetin im sef tweet.

Skip Twitter post by @AdedayoAyoola92 It's impressive to see Africa rooting for African inventions. I hope the cure works effectively in Nigeria. It's only a matter of time before other nations come to Africa for solutions to their challenges. God bless Nigeria, God bless Africa. #MadagascarCure — EMERALD (@AdedayoAyoola92) May 11, 2020

While some pipo bin dey urge Nigeria to join queue import dis medicine, some Nigerians dey tok say if di kontri try am, fake go follow full market.

But World Health Organisation (WHO) don warn make pipo no take drugs wey never dey thoroughly tested.

Dis warning from WHO no stop some African kontris wey don order di Covid-organic drugs from Madagascar.