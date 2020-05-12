Image copyright Twitter

Tori begin fly upandan for Nigeria local media on Tuesday say Professor Ibrahim Gambari na di new Chief-of-Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, although di office of di President neva confam di tori.

Wen dem confam Prof. Gambari, im go replace Oga Abba Kyari wey im name trend ontop Nigerian social media websites for almost one week afta di goment announce im death on 17 April, 2020.

Bashir Ahmad wey be new media assistant to President Buhari tell BBC Pidgin say dem neva get any go ahead to announce say im don appoint new Chief of Staff.

Wednesday 13 May, 2020 na Federal Executive Council meeting, and if a new Chief of Staff don come, dem fit swear am in for di meeting, Ahmad add.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Prof. Gambari na ogbonge scholar-diplomat wey don hold top-top positions for United Nations

Dis na wetin you suppose know about Professor Ibrahim Gambari

Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari i na ogbonge scholar-diplomat wey don hold top-top positions for di joinbodi, according to informate wey United Nations put ontop dia website.

Make we torchlight who di Prof be.

Dem born am for 1944, for Ilorin, Kwara State, north central Nigeria.

Gambari attend King's College, Lagos. Im come later attend London School of Economics wia im get im B.Sc. (Economics) degree for (1968) wit specialization in International Relations.

Im later collect M.A. (1970) and Ph. D. (1974) degrees from Columbia University, New York, USA in Political Science /International Relations.

Prof. bin teach for Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State 1977 to 1980.

First UN Under-Secretary General and Special Adviser to di Secretary-General on Africa.

Oga Gambari become Nigeria Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

E also become Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to di United Nations 1990 to 1999.

President of di Executive Board of UNICEF in 1999.

Head of di UN and AU Hybrid Mission for Darfur (UNAMID) from January 2010 to July 2012.

President Jacob Zuma award am South Africa highest honour for non-citizens for October 2012.

Na him be di first chancellor of di Kwara State University for 2013.

Im na di founder of ogbonge research organisation; Savannah Centre for Abuja.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gambari serve as UN Joint Special Representative, for Darfur

Some of di names wey don come up before as replacement to oga Kyari na pipo like Babagana Kingibe, Adamu Adamu, Hameed Ali and even di current Kaduna governor Nasir el-Rufai.