Image copyright Twitter/@SE_Rajoelina

For time wey di World dey look for answer to di global coronavirus pandemic, one kontri leader don dey di forefront of di battle.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina don catch di world attention wit im 'herbal drink' wey im say dey cure coronavirus.

Although di World Health Organization - WHO don warn say di drink need further testing, some African kontris don begin enter queue to order am to test.

On 8 April, president Rajoelina announce to di world di "medicinal plant" wey go see Madagascar" change di course of history" sake of im discovery.

Despite wetin WHO tok, Rajoelina say pipo wey dey criticize im solution to coronavirus dey show di West attitude towards tins wey come from Africa.

Im say "If e be say na European kontri actually discover dis remedy, so much doubt go dey? I no tink so."

Image copyright AFP Image example President Rajoelina launch Covid Organics wey im say fit cure coronavirus

Who be Andry Rajoelina?

46-years-old Rajoelina na long time businessman and na one-time Disk Jokey alias DJ.

Im enter politics for 2007 wen im contest to be Mayor of Madagascar capital, Antananarivo.

Rajoelina na di 7th president of di island nation, im don marry and get three children.

Wetin you suppose know about Madagascar