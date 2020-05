RMD and Mercy Johnson on QTMPY Outtakes

Dem no support media player for your device

RMD and Mercy Johnson on QTMPY Outtakes

Presenting dis week stars for QTMPY Outtakes, Nigeria celebrities and entertainers Richard RMD Mofe-Damijo and Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Mercy Johnson drop some Ebira (language) and RMD share how im dey like to relax