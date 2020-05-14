Image copyright Google Image example Kano state central mosque

Upon all di unexplained deaths dey happun join di coronavirus palava for Kano State, Muslim clerics dey mount pressure ontop authorities for di north west state for Nigeria to all pipo gada to do Friday priyers for mosques.

Tori be say some Imams for Kano don write letter give di state goment to allow dem go out to observe dia Friday jumat prayers.

Dis wan dey come afta states like Jigawa and Borno for north east part of di kontri lift lockdown to allow pipo go worship centres like mosques and prayer ground during di month of Ramadan.

On Tuesday May 12, 2020, Jigawa state govnor Abubakar Badaru for northwest Nigeria announce say Muslims wey dey di state fit go for dia Friday prayers for mosques for di first time in four weeks.

Di govnor, for statement wey im adviser on media release, add say any pesin wey dey go mosque must to wear face masks and also keep oda measures to stop di spread of coronavirus.

Dis one dey happun at a time wey Christian leaders for Nigeria dey also argue say e no make sense for goment to open market but close church sake of Covid-19 palava.

As part of measures to control dis coronavirus mata, authorities across Nigeria 36 states and Abuja di kontri political capital bin order say make all worship centre weda na mosque, church or shrine close down in order to stop di spread of Coronavirus alias COVID-19 disease.

Image copyright Facebook/ Abdullahi Garangamawa Image example Sheik Abdullahi Garangamawa say every Kano pesin dey support make goment re-open mosques for Friday prayers

Sheik Abdullahi Garangamawa na imam for Sheik Jafar Adam mosque for Kano and e tell BBC say wetin Jigawa state do na di right thing and e dey beg Kano goment to follow suit.

"If goment go allow pipo to go out on Mondays and Thursdays to comot buy food I see no reason why dem no go allow Friday prayers wey be just two hours at most. If you carry voice recorder ask any Kano pesin e go tell you say e wan make Friday prayers resume. We promise to comply with any safety standard wey goment go put for di mosques."

Image copyright Abdullahi Usman/ Facebook Image example Sheik Abdallah Usman Gadon Kaya say resumption of Friday prayers fit make God heal coronavirus fast

Anoda top Kano imam Sheik Abdallah Usman Gadon Kaya tell BBC say, allowing Friday prayers fit even lead to the quick disappearance of coronavirus as Muslims go pray hard over di pandemic.

"I don already tok am before say make goment allow Friday prayers to resume if dem like make dem punish any mosque or imam wey no follow di safety procedures wey suppose dey in place. Allowing Muslims di chance to pray on Friday to God fit heal coronavirus in no time."

Image copyright Abdulwahab Abdallah/ Facebook Image example Sheik Abdulwahab Abdallah say e go dey wrong to re-open mosques if di disease still dey increase

Sheik Abdulwahab Abdallah for im own side yan say Islam dey protect lives of pipo pass anything so if di disease still dey spread e no dey support to resume Friday prayers.

"For Islam, life of a single pesin is very important so wetin dey dia be say if goment and medical pipo confam say numbers for dis disease still dey go up then no need to resume Friday prayers, if you pray for house, God go hear am."

Sheik Abdulwahab say Jigawa goment take decision to re-open mosques for Friday prayers based on meetings with medical pipo and Imams, Kano fit do same but at di same time if as dem prove say physical contact dey increase coronavirus then make muslims continue to endure until all dis is over.

Meanwhile Kano commissioner of information Garba Mohammed tell BBC say e no fit comment on di letter wey di imams send because e no get mandate to speak on di issue."Di imams send dia letter to di govnor and his excellency neva brief me on di mata, so i no fit tok on top am."

Dr Muhammad Tahir wey be commissioner for religious affairs for Kano tell BBC say e no also dey aware of any letter but one e dey sure say dis Friday prayers no go hold."We know say some mallams want make Friday prayers resume but before govnor take decision to cancel Friday prayers e siddon with top imams from different sect, so no be one man decision.""We dey hope say before next Friday things fit change and govnor go say make Friday prayers resume so dat pipo go pray not only dat one but Eid prayer on Sallah day as well."