Coronavirus don spread enta 34 states for Nigeria including di federal capital capital territory.

Some states in Nigeria dey on lockdown, odas dey on curfew and odas don ban social and public gatherings including churches and mosques.

This wan don generate reactions from different religious leaders. In di last few weeks, different religious leaders don come out to tok about how dem feel about di mata.

Bishop Oyedepo(Winnners Chapel)

Bishop Oyedepo of di Winners Chapel for im Wednesday prayer meeting question why market go open for six hours and authorities no fit allow two hour church service.

E ask between church and market which one dey more orderly pass di oda. Im tok cause controversy for social media.

Bishop Adewale Martins(Catholic church for Lagos)

Catholic archbishop of Lagos Adewale Martins tell BBC Pidgin say dem want make goment begin consider how to lift di ban on religious gatherings.

E say "e be like goment no dey think about am for now and e no good say goment no dey look into di spiritual needs of di citizens".

Di archbishop say, e don reach eight weeks wey dem neva gather, say dem bin support goment for di ban unto di coronavirus wahala wey dey but now, di pipo no dey comfortable again.

E say "goment suppose tell us wetin be dia plan about religious gatherings, may be to release guidelines for gatherings".

"We suggest say make dem tok conditions wey go allow pipo begin gather for church again, like provision of sanitizers, number of pipo to gather at a time, wearing of face masks, physical distancing etc" na so e tok.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi (Daystar Ministries)

Pastor Sam Adeyemi of di Daystar ministries tok for BBC Yoruba online program say im prefer make pipo siddon for house for now.

E sight example say, one church for South Korea cause about 60 percent of coronavirus outbreak for di kontri.

Hakeem Yusuf (PRO NASFAT, Lagos)

Some Muslim faithful tell BBC Pidgin say, dem no want make goment lift di ban until di coronavirus palava end.

Hakeem Yusuf wey be di tok tok pesin of di Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria, NASFAT say, dia stand be make goment continue to dey restrict religious gatherings for now.

E say "nobodi sabi who carry coronavirus and so if pipo begin gather, di virus go continue to dey gather.

According to di NASFAT PRO if dem review di order, how goment go monitor compliance.

E say "pipo fit stay inside dia room to conduct dia religious activities or do am online".

Anoda Islamic cleric Dr Luqman AbdulRaheem say e no dey possible to lift di ban.

"We get limitless time to worship God but for now tins dey veri bad, anybodi wey dey call for lifting of di ban no be friend of di pipo" na so Luqman tok.