Workplaces for Ghana like factories, offices and markets turn hotspot for de spread of Covid-19, Ghana Health Service (GHS) reveal.

Dr Patrick Aboagye, GHS - Director General talk say from de data wey dem gather "all de new hotspots dey come from workplaces, so we for make sure say workplaces be spacious, hygienic environment and social distancing dey."

One industrial food processing company, Pioneer Food Cannery record 533 Covid-19 cases for Tema.

Ghana health service san reveal say another mass infection happen for Obuasi market, where over 200 people test positive for de virus.

If you put de two figures together, e mean say within one week a total of over 700 people contract Covid-19 for dema workplace.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explain say if you add the Obuasi market and Tema factory incident, e dey give rise to concern for workplace vigilance.

"De offices wey open for start be vigilant, workplace management strategies like sterilizing tins like door knobs and stair reel for happen" he add.

Ghana health officials shut down Obuasi Market sake of de number of infections, wey de Tema industrial factory reduce dema productions so say small number of people go come work.

De reason de virus dey spread easily be sake of people dey work to close to each other.

Researchers for Carolina School of Science and Mathematics say bugs, germs, viruses and bacteria dey spread easily for offices sake of people dey interact more plus other people who fit infect them.