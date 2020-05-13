Image copyright NAFDAC DG/Twitter

Di oga of di office wey fit approve melecine for public use inside Nigeria say claim about cure for coronavirus for Nigeria only dey for social media and pages of newspaper.

Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, di Director-General of Nigeria Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control - Nafdac, say di agency don receive only one application from one company to approve one product to treat di symptoms of coivd-19 and not di virus.

Prof Mojisola tok dis one for inside statement on Wednesday as dem reply toks from pipo wey say dem don find cure for coronavirus.

For di statement, di Nafdac DG say: "many claims don dey from different quarters - complementary and alternative medicine practitioners, traditional healers and academia.

"E dey important to note, however say dis claims only dey either for normal news media or for social media."

Prof Mojisola add say if pesin say e get cure for coronavirus, e must first go through clinical trials as even though drugs na products of research and development, some of di plants dey poisonous.

"As di agency wey dey handle di job to safeguard di health of Nigerians, Nafdac go kontinu to make sure say only medicinal products wey get proven safety data go get approval for di public to use."

Dis tok from di Nafdac DG dey come even as many pipo for Nigeria don dey call for di goment to import di Madagascar drink wey dem claim say dey cure coronavirus.

Madagascar president Andry Rajoelina bin reveal say na from plants di Institute of Applied Research for im kontri take make di drink.