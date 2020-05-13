Man wey kill im eight year old sister go die by hanging for Port-Harcourt

Rivers State High Court for Port Harcourt don sentence Ifeanyi Maxwell Dike to death by hanging say im dey guilty of killing 8 year old Chikamso Victory Nmezurumba for 2017.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli wey deliver di over two hours judgement also find di second defendant, Ugochukwu Onwuamiro guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, say na im join body with Ifeanyi Dike to kill di girl so im also sentence am too to death by hanging.

Di Court also sentence Ex-Sgt Johnbosco Okoroeze guilty for criminal negligence come sentence am to seven years imprisonment because say im allow Ifeanyi Dike escape from police detention before dem catch Ifeanyi for Jos, Plateau State. Di court consider say Johnbosco don already spend two and half years im prison come say im go spend only one year for di prison sentence. Police authorities bin don dismiss Johnbosco from service sake of dis matter.

How di matter take happen?

Na for July 2017, naim Police arrest Ifeanyi Dike for Eliozu area of Obio Akpor local goment for Rivers State after local vigilante catch am as im dey go troway di deadibody of 8 year old Chikamso Victory for night.

Wen di vigilante catch am, im tell dem say im dey go troway dorti naim dem tell am to open di bag wey im carry come see say na small pikin dey inside so dem come hand am over to police.

Before dat time, Ifeanyi Dike bin don follow di family dey look for Chikamso as she bin miss so wen dem catch am with di deadbodi, pipo surprise as Chikamso mama na Ifeanyi Dike sister and all of dem dey live togeda.

But Ifeanyi Dike escape from Police detention after dem parade am. Dis one come cause serious public outcry and dem come begin look for am. Na for August, 2017 naim dem catch Ifeanyi Dike for Jos, Plateau State come bring am come back to Port Harcourt and di trial begin for 2018.

'Justice dey served and Chikamso soul fit rest in peace now'

State Prosecuting lawyer, Chidi Eke say with dis judgement now, di soul of Chikamso Victory fit rest in peace wherever she dey now and e don assure pipo say no matter how long e take, justice go always prevail.

Kemi Ogunaike of International Federation of Female Lawyers FIDA add say di judgement sweet dia belle as e don bring justice for Chikamso and emphasise di fact say di life and rights of small pikin dem dey important and must be respected.

Lezina Amegwa, Lawyer to Ifeanyi Dike say di Court don give im judgement for di matter so dem go consult with Ifeanyi to see di next line of action but di family of di second defendant, Ugochukwu Onwuamiro no gree accept di judgement and di wife and brother cry bitterly.