Di office of Chief of Staff to di President no dey Nigerian constitution but e be one of di most powerful position to hold for today democratic Nigeria.

Di Chief of Staff na di right hand man to di president and na since 1999 dem create dat post for Nigeria presidential palace, Aso Rock.

According to di official website of di Nigerian presidency, di Chief of Staff dey in charge of Administration, protocol, security and Media for di president.

Last year wen Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari dey do welcome party for new ministers wey im appoint, di president tell dem say make dem collect permission from him chief of Staff if dem wan seem.

"For coordination, kindly make sure say you submit request to see me or do meeting with di Chief of Staff," na President Buhari statement to highlight di goalkeeper role of di office.

Wen President Buahri tok dat statement, na Abba Kyari be di Chief of Staff but with di death of di man sake of coronavirus, di President don appoint, Ibrahim Gambari, im old time friend and politically alley, as im new Chief of Staff.

Who first appoint Chief of Staff

Na former President Olusegun Obasanjo wey bi Nigerian president to first appoint a Chief of Staff for 1999. Di former president follow di America political arrangement where di position first exit.

For America di position bin dey called assistant to di President and Chief of Staff and like as e be for Nigeria, di person wey hold di position even for America dey do di biddings of di president.

Since 1999 wey former president Obasanjo start the office, na only President Musa Yar'Adua, Nigeria president from 2008 to 2010, no get Chief of staff. Nigeria don get 5 chiefs of staff and 1 acting.

Past Chief of staff

1. Abdullahi Muhammed 1999- 2008

Na Abdullahi Muhammed be di first Chief of Staff for di history of Nigeria. Muhammed be retired Major General wey be former National Security Adviser to former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar from 1998 to 1999. Na former President Obasanjo appoint am and im serve di position.

Muhammed also serve under Musa Yar'Adua before im resign for 2008 and hand over to deputy Gbolade Osinowo wey be acting Chief of Staff for small time before Yar'Adua cancel di position.

2. Mike Oghiadomhe 2010 - 2014

Wen former President Yar'Adua die and Goodluck Ebele Jonaythan take over di seat, im bring bak di position and appoint Oghiadomhe as im own chief of staff for 2010. Although, Oghiadomhe bin dey be dtaff of di Jonathan wen im be vice president.

Oghiadomhe bin from Edo State and serve as di state deputy governor.

3. Jonah Arogbofa 2014 - 2015

Like Muhammed, Arogbofa, Oghiadomhe also use im hand resign from di position. Dis lead to appointment of Arogbofa wey be retired Brigadier General. Arogbofa be former Officer of Signals Corps of di Nigerian.

Arogbofa get plenty certificate including for Rochester Institute of Technology, USA University of Alabama, USA, and United States Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

4. Abba Kyari 2015 - 2020

People Democratic Party wen don power since 1999 loss for 2015 with di election of President Muhammadu Buhari and dat signal di end od Arogbafa appointment as Chief of Staff.

President Buhari appoint Abba Kyari for 2015 and im reappoint am again for 2019 for second time. Until Kyari die of coronavirus on 17th April, 2020, n aim hold di position.

Apart from di office as Chief of Staff, Kyari dey di board of di Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and also be di Director of Exxon Mobil Nigeria.

5. Ibrahim Gambari

On Wednesday, 13 May, 2020, President Buhari appoint Ibrahim Gambari as im new chief of staff.

Ibrahim Agboola Gambari na ogbonge scholar-diplomat wey don hold top-top positions for di joinbodi, according to informate wey United Nations put ontop dia website.