Brycoal: Meet di Nigerian students wey dey transform food waste to clean fuel

18 years old Ubaidurrahman Sulaiman, togeda with im mates Mustapha Sani Abdullahi and Abdulhafeez Adebayo don develop one ogbonge technology wey dey dey turn food waste to clean fuel.

Dem dey use sugar cane, rice waste and odas to create clean charcoal.

Dem say dem get dia inspiration from di plenti dirty from food wey full di street of Kano for di northern part of Nigeria.

Dia aim na to make dis clean charcoal affordable and accessible to di rural community as well as to w reduce deaths from charcoal cooking.

Dia innovation don win dem plenti accolades even for di international scene.