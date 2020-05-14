Image copyright Zainab Aliyu

May 14, 2020 make am one year wey 23 year old Zainab Habib wey bin dey on death row for Saudi Arabia return to her native Kano state for northwest Nigeria.

Saudi goment arrest Zainab for December 2018 on di day wey she, her mother and sister visit di kontri for lesser Hajj tok say she carry drugs enter dia kontri.

After months of tok tok between Nigeria goment wey send lawyers and Saudi pipo, dem finally gree say Zainab na false accuse and na some pipo put di drugs for her bag.

She spend five months for prison for Saudi and and her tori make headlines for Nigeria at di time.

Zainab tell BBC say many times she still dey get bad bad dreams at night say she dey prison but when she wake up she go thank God say na house she dey.

Di truth be say dem no treat me bad for di prison and make some friends for dia wey i still dey miss, but wetin i miss part na the Quran classes wey i bin dey attend, i don memorise many chapters for di holy book

"Wetin happun for Saudi dey always dey on my mind, as dis one year anniversary near, I come dey always think about di issue, say what if I still dey dia."?

Zainab wey don finally graduate from Maitama Sule University for Kano tok say she neva ready for marriage.

"In terms of marriage, I dey hope but no be now as no plans dey on ground at di moment."

Zainab spend months for prison for Saudi Arabia afta authorities find drugs for her bag

Finally Zainab tok say she dey hope say di case of di Aminu Kano Airport workers wey dem dey suspect say na dem put di drugs for her bags no go dey drag and end quickly so dat justice go dey served.Many reports for internet dey show say many Nigerians still dey await death row for Saudi Arabia prisons on top different charges.

Zainab say di one year wey she don spend with her family since her return na di most cherished for her side.

"For one year now, my family dey treat like me like celebrity, like say I no be Zainab of before and I dey enjoy am." She tok as she laugh.