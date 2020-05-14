Warning: Di foto wey dey inside dis tori fit make you feel one kind.

Image copyright Barbara Obeng Image example 3 year old child im papa torture for Ghana

Mother of 3-year-old boy wey father abuse plus electric cables dey demand justice.

De mother, Barbara Obeng who no fit control en emotions sake of de damage on de little boy talk BBC Pidgin say "make dem put de man for remand, instead dem give am bail."

While she dey cry, she talk say as dem give am bail e dey feel like dem no take de matter serious.

Manhyia Divisional Police Command this week arrest 26-year-old father, Ebenezer Bonsu, after he allegedly mutilate de boy en back den neck.

De man give excuse say he lash de boy sake of he spoil en phone wey he san urinate for bed top.

How abuse happen

The abuse start after de mother take de boy go en father, Ebenezer Bonsu en house for en birthday.

Through de one month wey de boy stay plus de father, relatives say he abuse de boy at de slightest issue.

Dis result in serious injuries for de boy en back, so as de woman return to pick en son home de man no want make she see de boy.

After all efforts to take en son back fail, she report de matter give police who retrieve de boy.

Dis be when dem discover de injuries wey dey de boy en back.

Police and court take up de matter

Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah talk BBC Pidgin say "I just visit de boy for hospital, he still dey on admission but he dey lie on en stomach, en whole body be bandaged."

"I no be expert but de health experts say he dey respond to treatment" he add.

De accused, Ebenezer Bonsu appear before Kumasi circuit court today but he plead not guilty to de charges, court grant am bail to de sum of Ghc30,000 plus three sureties.

Judge explain say de reason dem no keep am for police custody be sake of coronavirus infections.

Dem push de next hearing to May 21, 2020.