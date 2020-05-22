As di Rivers State Goment relax di lockdown dem bin declare to take check community spread of corona for di State, pipo suppose wakabout to do business but no be evri business reopen.

BBC Pidgin observe say many shops and business centres still dey closed after di relaxation of di lockdown.

"Dis lockdown don paralyse us." Na so Alex Noru wey be printer tell BBC Pidgin. Im say for di past two weeks wey lockdown start for Port Harcourt, dem never get any business but dem just open shop with hope say dem fit get something.

Eddy Asanga wey dey work with am say di whole of dis month dem never do work wey reach N10,000 yet dem get electricity bill and salary to pay and dem no know how dem go do dat one.

Rhoda Igwe wey be salesgirl for one printing materials shop say she no receive salary last month because of poor sales.

"Na di old stock we still dey sell and we no fit restock because borders dey closed. Many of di things we dey sell na from Lagos, Onitsha and Aba we dey order am so as di border close no way. Customers dey come ask but we go get some things again." Na so she tok.

Timi Ondotimi wey get small restaurant along Potts Johnson street for Old Port Harcourt Township say im get to close di restaurant because pipo dey buy food on credit. Im say as markets dem no open, e hard dem to continue to do business.

"Wen markets no open, motor park no open where pesin one get money do business? Who go come chop food? No be supermarkets and shops fit help us, na wen market open, and pipo fit sell all man for go huzzle come out but wen dem relax di lockdown market no go open, motor park no go open wetin dey again?"

Na di same tori for some tailor shop wey di workers just open but as at 12 noon, dem never see any customer. Di apprentice tailors tell BBC Pidgin say since di lockdown start, nobody dey come see cloth and even di ones wey dey dia hand, di owners never pay and dem no dey even ask for am as dem no get any occasion dem wan wear am go.

Maria, wey dey work for di hair salon say, "pesin never chop belle full na hair e go come do or nails? No customer don come since morning but we just dey hope."

Ondotimi dey reason am say if Goment fit encourage pipo to comply with wearing facemask and di taskforce dey ground to guide pipo for di socia distancing, not to arrest pipo, e go help pipo observe di rules for markets and even inside taxi so dat Goment go open di market so business fit move.