Papa of Leah Sharibu, Nathan Sharibu say e for "celebrate e daughter if to say she dey around on dis day wey be her birthday.

Leah Sharibu wey jaguda pipo - Boko Haram kidnap on 19 February 2018 (815 days ago) turn seventeen years on 14 May, 2020.

Dis na di number three birthday she go mark inside dia hand. And upon di plenti tok from Nigeria goment, di terrorist group never release Leah from dia captive.

Her papa wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say "e dey very sad becos we just sidon dey tink say wherever our daughter day seh dey okay.

"If to say she dey wit me I for celebrate her birthday becos she be my first daughter. If e be say dis her destiny, make she take am with one faith.

On if Nigerian goment don reachout to am to give update on dia effort to free Leah, Nathan say "since her abduction, apart from di time di Minister for Culture visit me, we never hear anything.

"I dey plead wit di goment, since dem don promise di family, promise di nation and promise di whole world dat dia administration go do dia best to see my daughter return home safely. I dey plead wit dem to fulfil dia promise."

Tok-tok dey go on for di release of all those wey Boko Haram kidnap, na wetin one Nigerian goment official bin tell BBC Pidgin.