Image copyright Getty Images Image example Achraf Hakimi (left) Jamilu Collins (middle) and Kasim Nuhu (right)

Di German Bundesliga na di first major league for di world to return back during dis coronavirus pandemic dis Saturday.

While oda kontries like Belarus and Nicaragua no stop dia leagues, odas like South Korea and di Faroe Islands just recently restart dia league.

Di whole world eye go focus on Germany dis weekend to watch ogbonge teams play for di first time in ova two months.

As well as regular Bundesliga fans, plenti new pipo wey no dey follow di league before go watch, dis one wey Premier League, La Liga and Serie A still dey suspended.

So dis na wetin you need to know about di league.

Africa players to watch

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Morocco international Achraf Hakimi na di reigning 2019 African Youth Player of di Year

Achraf Hakimi - Borussia Dortmund

Morocco international Achraf Hakimi na di reigning 2019 African Youth Player of di Year.

Before dem suspend di league, Hakimi bin don record 10 assists for Borussia Dortmund.

Hakimi currently dey on loan for Dortmund from Real Madrid and go hope to help di Black and Yellow win di league dis year as dem dey second place, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Jamilu Collins - SC Paderborn (Nigeria)

Wit im team bottom of di league table, Nigeria international Jamilu Collins go hope to help SC Paderborn survive di threat of possible relegation.

Marcel Tisserand - VFL Wolfsburg (DR Congo)

Born in France to French father and Congolese mother, Tisserand don represent DR Congo from Under-19 level up to di senior national team.

Im club, Wolfsburg currently dey one point outside di Europa League qualification spot.

Kasim Nuhu - Fortuna Dusseldorf (Ghana)

Kumasi born Kasim Adams Nuhu currently dey on loan for Fortuna Dusseldorf from Hoffeinheim

Kingsley Ehizibue - FC Koln (Nigeria)

Ehizibue na one of di Bundesliga best defenders in terms of tackles im don make per match (3.1).

If no be becos of coronavirus, Ehizibue bin don receive call up from Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr to dey part of di Super eagles team for March Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Di ones wey get African roots

Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig (eligible to play for Guinea-Bissau& France)

Dan-Axel Zagadou - Borussia Dortmund (Eligible to play for Ivory Coast)

Christopher Nkuku - RB Leipzig (eligible for DR Congo)

Empty stadium

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Borussia Monchengladbach dey fill up dia stands with cardboard cutouts of fans

One of di tins wey dey sweet pipo for belle wen dem dey watch German football na di fans culture. Di Bundesliga get di highest average attendance of any football league for di world.

But di stadium go dey completely empty for di rest of di season, although dem dey play wit di same format of home and away teams and dem no go use neutral venues.

Dem go only allow a total of 213 pipo inside di stadium- 98 around di pitch (including players, coaches, ball boys and photographers) and anoda 115 for di stands (including officials and media). Dem go also allow

For inside di field, nothing like handshakes, team picture and pikin mascots.

Clubs go decide on Thursday - two days before di season go restart- weda dem go allow five-five substitutions per team for each game as per wetin di International Football Association Board permit.

Di final nine rounds of games go run over six weeks di plan na to finish di season before June 30.

Di title race

Image example Di top four places go qualify for Champions League spot, while fifth and sixth go qualify for Europa League

Bayern Munich dey four points clear on top di league wit nine games to go, dem dey eye di Bundesliga title for di eight straight season.

Back-to-back defeats for late November/early December leave Bayern for number seven position, seven points from di top of di table - but 10 wins and one draw for dia last 11 league games under dia manager Hansi Flick don shoot dem back on top di table.

But dis two-month break fit affect dia form?

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach dey within six points of di champions.

Bayer Leverkusen, dey one point behind di top four, and dem be di only oda team wey really get chance of qualifying for Champions League.

Schalke, Wolfsburg, Freiburg, Hoffenheim and Cologne dey di Europa League spots.

Relegation battle

Image example The bottom two sides get relegated while the team which finishes 16th face the team which finishes third in Bundesliga 2 in a play-off

Werder Bremen don spend a record of 56 seasons for Bundesliga but dia leg dey shake for di league as e be say dem dey relegation zone.

Di club dey four points behind di relegation-promotion play-off spot and eight points off safety - although dem get one game in hand.

Wit 11 defeats in dia past 14 games, dem go hope say di break go give dem di opportunity to reset and start again.

Dem get one point for dia past six games, and six points below di play-off spot, Paderborn need to turn tins around sharp-sharp if dem want to stay up.

Fortuna Dusseldorf dey di play-off spot - four points away from teams wey dey in between dem. Mainz, Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt are all of dem dey within six points of dem, so dem no fit feel safe yet.

Dis na chance to watch some ogbonge players for di world

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Robert Lewandowski na di highest goalscorer for di league with 39 goals

Di top scorer for di league na di best number nine for di world- Robert Lewandowski. Di Bayern Munich and Poland striker don score 39 goals inside 33 appearances for im club dis season.

Bayern team get big names but one player to watch out for na 19-year-old Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, wey bin dey fine form before dem suspend di league.

Di second top scorer na RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, while Erling Braut Haaland of Borussia Dortmund don score nine goals so far dis season.