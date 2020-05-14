Image copyright Presidency

Nigerians dey hope say presido Muhammadu Buhari meeting wit security ogas dem on Thursday go end wit solutions to all di different national challenge wey dia eye don see in recent times.

Today, Buhari dey lead di Security Council Meeting, wey be special meeting with top top pipo in government to torchlight security mata for di kontri, with vice-presido Yemi Osinbajo also present.

Di meeting dey come during time wey from North to South, East to West of Africa most populous kontri, security issues dey everywia pesin face.

Make we look di four most important ones wey dis meeting suppose provide solution for.

Image copyright Presidency

Lockdown palava

Since di Buhari administration declare nationwide lockdown sake of Coronavirus for late March 2020, plenty tori don comot for how jaguda pipo dey use di opportunity to commit crime.

For Lagos, di commercial capital and neighbouring Ogun State for south west Nigeria, pipo narrate how armed robbery gang go takeover areas wey big reach estate, and begin tif from house to house.

Di mata bad so tey, Inspector General of Police for di kontri order say make officers begin patrol di state to counter di crime.

But e no end for Lagos, as dis kain tori follow for oda parts of di kontri.

Image copyright AFP Image example Boko Haram begin launch attack for 2009

Ogun Robbery

In di last two weeks, reports of robbery wey relate to cultism don increase for di south-western state of Ogun.

Local tori pipo, as recent as 5 May, bin announce say police for di state during one operation, recover 16 vehicles and arrest 8 armed robbers.

Image copyright AFP Image example A global campaign was launched for the release of the Chobok girls

Boko Haram

Just yesterday di Niger goment announce say dia soldiers don kill about 75 members of di Boko Haram militant group, wey for over 10 years don cause plenty bloodshed for Nigeria (now don spread to Niger, Chad and Cameroon).

For dia 2018 attack, Boko Haram kidnap girls wey bin dey school and of one dem wey be Leah Sharibu, suppose celebrate her 17th birthday in freedom. But she still dey captivity.

Different-different administration for Nigeria don make promise to end di militant activity but dia kill-kill still kontinu.

Southern Kaduna

Attacks on villages by suspected herdsmen and bandits don enta news again as fight fight with farmers don become one of Nigeria biggest national disgrace.

Dis time na for southern Kaduna.

Recently tori comot say one attack kill plenty pipo including women & children for Kajuru, Kaduna State, north west Nigeria.

And although di federal goment don arrange solution into wetin dey cause bloodshed - wey bi how herdsmen fit feed dia cattle and not affect wetin farmers plant - attacks still dey happen.

Image copyright Presidency

Oda security palava like:

Extra judicial killings by police and oda security agents for di kontri.

Kidnapping for southern Nigeria

Cultisim