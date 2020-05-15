Image copyright Seyi MAKINDE Image example 55 year old Commissioner for Environment for Oyo State, Southwest Nigeria, Kehinde Ayoola die on Thursday afta e sick for two weeks

Many Nigerians on Friday begin tok about di death of one serving commissioner for di south west Nigeria State of Oyo

Na di govnor of di state, Seyi Makinde, announce say 55 year old Kehinde Ayoola die on Thursday after im don sick for some time now.

BBC Pidgin find out from one source say Oga Ayoola die of heart disease, and by di time dem see im test result say im dey sick of heart disease, e don dey too late.

Na two weeks ago na im di late commissioner disappear from public eye, and no bodi fit don place hand ontop wetin exactly take im life, anoda source tell BBC Pidgin.

Local tori pipo for Oyo dey report say Ayoola, wey be former Speaker of Oyo House of Assembly, bin sick for about two weeks.

According to di tori, im die for one private hospital; Frontida Critical Care Hospital, Iyaganku, Ibadan wia im bin dey recieve treatement but di goment neva cofam dis tori.

Govnor Makinde tok say: "I received with deep sadness, di news of di death of my dear friend and colleague, Rt. Honourable Kehinde Ayoola. Up until his death dis morning, he serve as di Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources for Oyo State."

Image copyright Other Image example Kehinde Ayoola die leave wives and pikins dem

"I meet di late Rt. Honourable Ayoola for 2002, when we work together as members of di Fortune Group for di election of Senator Rasheed Ladoja. He also serve as di Director-General for my 2015 campaign and di Deputy Director-General for my 2019 campaign.

"He be loyal friend with dedication to duty wey you no fit question. We go miss im great oratory skills and im love for di people of Oyo Town and Oyo State. May his soul rest in peace."

Image copyright Other Image example Oyo State goment for di southwest Nigeria don as part of moves to honour di dead Commissioner, order di state flag to fly at half-mast.

Dem born IKehinde Ayoola, for Oyo town for January 1965 and im attend St. Michael's Primary School, Oke Ebo, Oyo, Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo and the University of Ife (wey be Obafemi Awolowo University now) Ile-Ife, for Osun.

He serve as di Speaker for di 4th Session of di Oyo State House of Assembly under Lam Adesina administration and im be di Oyo state commissioner for Environment, until he die on May 14.