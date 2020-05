Image copyright Other

Nigeria on Saturday finally receive Madagascan native formular herbal drink against COVID-19 pandemic.

President Muhammadu Buhari formally welcome di drink from President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló wey carri am visit di Nigerian leader for im domot - Aso Rock, State House, Abuja on Saturday afternoon.

Presido Buhari insists say im go listen to science before allowing Nigerians to take traditional or any new medicines.

"I go listen to science. We get our institutions, systems & processes inside Nigeria. Any remedy we go send am for verification. I no go use am without dia endorsement."

Nigeria Covid-19 presidential taskforce announce on Thursday May 14, 2020 say President Muhammadu Buhari don give instruction say make dem go carry Nigeria own allocation of di Madagascar Covid-19 syrup from Guinea Bissau. But di President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló make am easy for dem.

Na since wen Nigeria say dem dey expect di Madagascar Covid-Organic herbal medicine na im goment also make am clear say di kontri go submit di drug to standard pharmaceutical tests.

Madagascar send dia Covid-Organic herbal medicine to Guinea Bissau for West-Africa kontris to go pick up di 'miracle herbal drink'

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina dey promote as cure for coronavirus.