Image copyright Getty Images Image example White House say na Secretary Pompeo (R) say make dem sack di inspector general

Democrats for America don begin torchlight why US President Donald Trump sack one oga wey dey in charge of investigating pipo wey break law.

Inspector General Steve Linick bin dey investigate Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for suspected abuse of office, report tok.

But Oga Trump sack am late Friday say im no longer get im full confidence.

Dis mata vex senior Democrats for Congress and dem condemn di action.

Di democrats accuse Trump say, im dey use style comot public servant wey wan question im goment.

Oga Linick na di number three official wey go chop sack for im work as di pesin wey dey responsible to dey check and monitor goment misbehaviour.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Steve Linick, wey dem appoint to check wurwuru for America State Department chop sack for Friday

Former America President, Barack Obama na im appoint di former prosecutor to dey check how goment dey spend money and to report any magomago for di state department.

For Saturday, top Democrats for di House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees question di timing of wey dem comot oga Linick and announce say dem go begin investigate di mata shaperly.

Dem say Oga Linick don begin torchlight all di bad-bad tins wey Pompeo dey do na why dem sack am be that, so as to protect di secretary make e no give account of imself.

Oga Linick dey investigate accuse say Oga Pompei dey use im office anyhow as e go dey use im office staff to run personal show, US Media report.

Oga Engel and Oga Menendez don ask White House and State Department make dem hand over every record wey gats do wit say dem commot Linnick to dem by next Friday.

Meanwhile, for Saturday, di White House tok say di decision to fire Oga Linick na Secretary Pompeo arrange am, he only recommend am give Oga Trump and Trump stamp am, according to one official.

Wetin happun for Friday

Oga Trump bin send letter give di speaker for di House, Nancy Pelosi where he tok say im wan fire Oga Linick.

E no tey afta he announce di sack, when di chairman of di House Foreign Affairs Committee, Oga Engel tok say di sack na because Linick dey torchlight di Secretary of State.

House Speaker say Oga Linick dey suffer sake of say im dey do im work to protect di constitution and di kontri security.