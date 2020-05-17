Image copyright Getty Images Image example Barack Obama don condemn how Trump goment dey respond to coronavirus

Former America President Barack Obama don yab di way im successor Donald Trump take dey handle di coronavirus pandemic.

For one online address wit students wey graduate from college, Obama say di pandemic don show say many officials "no even dey do eye-service to do dia work."

Dis na di second time in recent days wey Obama go come afta Trump to condemn how im administration dey handle coronavirus.

For one conference call wey im do last week wey leak, e say di mata na "absolute chaotic disaster"

For im speech to students wey just graduate from plenty colleges and universities wey get black history, Oga Obama say Covid-19 outbreak don open di yansh of how di leadership of many kontris don fail.

"More than anytin dis pandemic don fully, finally torn back di curtain on di idea say so many of di ogas in charge know wetin dem dey do," im tok.

"Many of dem no even dey pretend say dem dey in charge," he add.

Over 1,200 pipo don die wit coronavirus for America in di past 24 hours, according to di latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Di total death toll for di kontri dey near 89,000, and na im be di highest for di world.

Former US Presido Barack Obama

Oga Obama also tok say na black pipo for America di virus dey affect pass as na dem dey high and plenty for hospital pass.

Di former Presido no too dey shook mouth for goment mata since e commot for office for 2017, particularly anytin wey concern Trump.

But dis days, di two of dem dey follow ech oda bumper to bumper and na oga Trump start am wen e accuse Obama and im aides say dem dey try challenge im presidency.