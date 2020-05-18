Image copyright Buhari Sallau

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari go on Monday 18 May, 2020 address di nation on im next step afta di first phase of di relaxed lockdown expire on Sunday, according to di Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 oga.

"We don make our recommendations to Mr. President and we gatz wait for im decision tomorrow." — Dr. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator, di Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 tok for one national TV on Sunday night,

Earlier for inside Aso Rock wey be di presidential palace, presido Buhari bin receive briefing from Presidential Task Force wey oga Boss Mustapha, di chiamo, plus NCDC DG and di kontri health minister all join-bodi go see am.

Afta di two week relaxed lockdown, night curfew and travel restriction across Nigeria, wetin go happun next? - Na wetin Nigerians go know inside dis presidential broadcast.

Di time for di broadcast neva dey known.