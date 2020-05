Image copyright Facebook

Rivers state govnor Nyesom Wike don tok sorry to di family of im late Special Adviser on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu wey die

Rivers state shock as tori come out say Nwakaudu don die.

Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim confam di tori for statement say di Governor and Goment of Rivers State shock say Simeon Nwakaudu don die after small sickness for Rivers State University Teaching Hospital on Sunday, 17 May, 2020.

Simeon Nwakaudu na one of di longest serving aide to Governor Nyesom Wike wey start to work with am right from wen im bin be Minister of State for Education till 2015 wen im enter office as Governor.

Na im be di only official wey continue for im office as Special Adviser to di Governor on Electronic Media even wen oda Commissioners, Special Advisers and Assistants dem comot.

One tin wey pipo go miss na di sharp-sharp informate im dey give about tori as e dey happen for Rivers State as e dey happen for goment House.

Who be Simeon Nwakaudu?

Simeon Nwakaudu come from Umuahia, Abia State and na August 7, 1973 naim dem born. Im grow up for Benue State and attend Community Secondary School Makurdi and later do Communication studies for Benue State University.Nwakaudu na ogbonge journalist wey don work as di former Benue State Correspondent for Guardian Newspapers Nigeria and im also dey write for Scan Media Services Abuja.Im bin dey married with four young pikins.