Nigeria seize UK aircraft wey conduct 'illegal commercial flight'

Nigeria don seize one UK aircraft dem say conduct illegal commercial flights for di kontri.

Di kontri Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika tok say di company, Flair Aviation bin get approval for humanitarian operations but dem catch dem dey do anoda tin, commercial flights.

"Dis na wicked tin! We don impound di aircraft, we dey question di crew. Dem go get di maximum penalty. Dis na di wrong time to try us!" Di statement ontop Hadi Sirika twitter handle tok.

Nigeria bin ban domestic and international flights to stop di spread of coronavirus on May 27, 2020. Dem never announce di actual date commercial flights go resume.

Meanwhile di federal goment though dey work to evacuate Nigerians wey hook for abroad.