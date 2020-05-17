Image copyright Potrait Peterson

Cross River state Covid-19 taskforce for Nigeria don gbab one Apostolic church pastor wey bin dey conduct wedding for Calabar, south south of di kontri.

Di wedding bin dey go on, wen di taskforce team burst enta di church.

"We bin dey on our normal every second patrol and decide to cover dat road to see compliance level wen I see cars park, and I be like, dis na church now, and I wonder wia dis cars dey come from?"

Na so Potrait Peterson, di chairman, special patrol team, Covid- 19 response, for di state tell BBC Pidgin.

"Low and behold, we see ogbonge crowd, over 300 pipo dey for dis wedding and di tin shock me because day in day out, his Excellency, di govnor of Cross River don tok say dis kain gathering be it religious or social no dey allowed and we as taskforce members we don dey work to see say dis kain tin no dey happun"

Peterson say some of di members attack one of dia boys wen dem arrest di pastor of di church.

As measure to prevent coronavirus for Cross River, goment ban gathering of more dan five pipo.

"We no go dia for di couple, no be di couple get di church, we go dia to find out why di church open dey do wedding, so wetin we do na to respectfully carry di pastor."

"Even though we get armed police pipo, we no use violence." Peterson tok.

Peterson add say di pastor dey for police custody as at di time we do di report.

Cross River state na one of two states wey never record any case of coronavirus for Nigeria and di state Govnor Ben Ayade, bin don give order say no public gathering wey pass five pipo must happun for any wia.

For interview, Gov Ayade tok say na d ogbonge way dem chook eye for di coronavirus mata, make face mask to dey compulsory na im make dem no get any case yet.