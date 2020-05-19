Image copyright Presidency Image example FOTO: Inside Aso Rock wey be di presidential palace, presido Buhari bin receive briefing from Presidential Task Force wey oga Boss Mustapha, di chiamo, plus NCDC DG and di kontri health minister and di task force national coordinator all join-bodi go see am.

Oga dem wey dey work wit Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari don explain di reason why di president no dey wear facemask as some Nigerians don hala on top dis issues.

Nigeria don make am by force for everi pesin to use facemask in order to stop di spread of coronavirus and na di president approve am since 4 May but Buhari himsef no dey wear face mask at all.

Di president dey safe without face mask because all di time wey im dey appear for public, everybodi around am dey always wear face mask. Na wetin Bashir Ahmed wey be personal assistant to president Buhari on new media, tell BBC.

President Buhari don recieve plenti guest for im domot (Aso Rock presidential villa) without facemask.

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example TY Danjuma visit Buhari for Aso rock on Monday 18 May 2020

Image copyright Presidency Image example Dis na wen Guinea Bissau Presido visit Buhari to deliver di Madagascar Covid-tonic on Saturday 16 May

"First of all, di president no be di only president for di world, you can see majority of world leaders no dey use face mask. Anywia di president dey, you can see say everybody around am dey use face mask.

Even di world Health organization tok say for environment wey everybodi wear facemask, then e dey allowed for only one pesin not to wear face mask. So anytime Mr president dey for public place, all di pipo around am dey wear face mask." Di presidential assistant add.

Image copyright Nigeria state house

But police don arrest and authorities dey harass law pipo wey fail to wear facemask and so many odas dey para why di kontri leader no dey wear mask like some African leaders.

Image copyright Presidency Image example Buhari security council meeting on 14 May, 2020 - Na only him na im no wear face mask.

Image copyright Presidency

On Saturday, Lauretta Onochie wey be di social media assistant to di president bin tweet say president Buhari no break any rule by not wearing face mask.

According to expert Medical Protocol, 'if you dey for your safe environment, you no need to wear mask and those wey wan visit you must wear masks to make sure say dem no leave droplets for your environment.' Onochie add.

Skip Twitter post by @Laurestar PRES @MBuhari IS NOT BREAKING RULES!

Expert Medical Protocol is that if you are in your safe environment, you dont need to wear a mask



Those visiting you MUST wear masks to ensure they leave no droplets in your environment



Wearing of masks is mostly to protect people around us pic.twitter.com/1D8lufszKD — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 16, 2020

Di World Health Organization (WHO) currently tok say only two groups of pipo suppose wear protective masks, dat na;

Those wey dey sick and show symptoms of covid-19 like coughing and sneezing.

Those wey dey care for pipo wey dem suspect say get coronavirus

WHO advise make pipo reserve medical masks for healthcare workers.

Image copyright WHO

Generally, dem no dey recommend Masks for di public because:

Mask fit dey contaminated by oda pipo coughs and sneezes, or wen pesin dey put am on or remove am.

frequent hand-washing and social distancing dey work wella.

Masks fit offer false sense of security

But all dis reason no mean say mask no get benefit at all for di general public - na just say di scientific evidence dey weak.

However, di rise in coronavirus daily infections since February 27 wen Nigeria record dia first COVID-19 case from an Italian don make kontri pipo dey shine eye on to di mata to prevent di spread.

Nigeria Centre for Disease control don lunch 'Mask up Nigeria' campaign to distribute free facemask across di kontri as part of prevention plan to stop COVD-19 spread.