São Paulo's public hospitals fit collapse in two weeks time sake of too much work, di city mayor warn

Di mayor of Brazil largest city, São Paulo, say dia health system fit collapse as demand for emergency beds to deal with coronavirus cases dey increase.

Bruno Covas tok say di city public hospitals don reach 90% capacity and fit run out of space in two weeks.

Oga Covas accuse those wey disobey di lockdown rules say dem dey play "Russian roulette" (game of chance) with pipo lives.

São Paulo na one of di regions wey coronavirus hit well-well, with almost 3,000 deaths so far.

On Saturday, Brazil overtake Spain and Italy to become di kontri with di fourth largest number of covid-19 infections.

Di health ministry report 7,938 new cases for di past 24 hours, dis one come make di total number pass 241,000. Only US, Russia and UK get higher numbers.

Di number of death inside Brazil ova 24 hours na 485, meaning dat di total number of deaths na 16,118 - di fifth-highest figure for di world.

Health experts inside Brazil don sama warning say di real number of confam infections inside di kontri fit dey far higher than di official records, because of lack of testing.

"Brazil dey only test pipo wey dem carry come hospital," Domingo Alves from di University of São Paulo Medical School tell AFP news agency last week.

You fit don hear some health officials dey use dis word community spread...

Pipo inside and outside Brazil don criticize di president, Jair Bolsonaro for di way im dey handle di coronavirus crisis.

On Sunday, e no obey di world health advice on social distancin wen e pose for one foto with supporters and children inside di capital, Brasília.

President Bolsonaro tok for one rally on Sunday say anti-virus measures dey too much

Wetin São Paulo mayor tok?

Oga Covas say im dey on crisis tok-tok now with di state governor on top how dem go introduce strict lockdown to try to slow di spread of covid-19 before hospitals go collapse sake of too much work.

Di governor of São Paulo state na im dey control di police, and im support go dey important if lockdown go succeed.

Oga Covas call on di pipo make dem stay for house to reduce di spread of di virus, im say São Paulo need to "slow down even more" to reduce di spread.

São Paulo get population of about 12 million, and official figures show say di majority of pipo wey dey stay dia dey disobey di social distancing rules.

For several weeks Brazil dey for di centre of di coronavirus outbreak inside Latin America

How President Bolsonaro dey handle di coronavirus crisis?

President Bolsonaro, wey dey popular for São Paulo, no dey in support of di lockdown measures. E dey argue say social distancing go only damage di economy.

For March, e give one speech wey e tell di mayors and governors to roll back coronavirus restrictions: "Our lives need to go on. Pipo must keep dia Jobs. We must get back to normal."

Di president describe di closures of businesses and schools, togeda with restrictions on public transport, as "scorched-earth" policies.

Upon di way wey coronavirus cases dey increase for di kontri, President Bolsonaro argue say most pipo - including imself - get nothing to fear from di virus.

"With my history as sport pesin, if I dey infected with di virus I no get any reason to worry. I go feel nothing, or di highest go be say i go get just small flu," e tok.

For April, President Bolsonaro join protesters wey dey hala make dem comot lockdown restrictions. E say di restrictions dey damage di economy, bring unemployment and hunger.

Last week, Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resign afta less than one month for office. Oga Teich step down afta e publicly criticised one decree from president Bolsonaro wey allow gyms and beauty parlours to reopen.

Dem later come sack di pesin wey take ova from oga Teich afta im too disagree with President Bolsonaro.