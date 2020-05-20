Image copyright Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson don comot dia talcum baby powder from US and Canada market

Johnson & Johnson announce on Tuesday say dia North American sales don shrink partly because of "constant plenty" advertising by lawyers wey dey find clients to make claims against di company.

J&J don also dey at di centre of claims for years say di talc inside dia powder dey cause cancer.

Some women for di kontris don drag J&J go court say dia powder make dem get cancer but di company don deny say no be true, say dia product no get asbestos wey dey cause cancer.

Almost 20,000 pipo don lay complain against J&J for US.

Talc na something wey dem dey mine from di earth and wey dem also fit see for deposits wey dey close to asbestos, material wey dey known to cause cancer.

For statement wey J&J release on Tuesday, di company tok say e "remain steadfastly confident for di safety of im talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder".

Di wahala on top J&J head no start today. BBC Pidgin report di mata for 2018 wen Reuters first do investigation wey point finger say di powder dey cause cancer.

Dat time, BBC Pidgin ask National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) wey dey in charge of food and drug mata for Nigeria, if dem dey shine dia eyes to comot di powder for Nigeria.

But NAFDAC Director for Pharmacovigilance and post marketing, Ali Ibrahim bin tell BBC Pidgin say di "agency go sharp eye for di mata as dem no dey aware of di case."

"E good as BBC don bring di info come our attention. As e be so, we go begin investigate if dis powder product dey good."

BBC Pidgin try reach di agency again to know wetin dem don do since 2018 but we no get response.