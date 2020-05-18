Nigeria don extend di ease of di lockdown for di kontri for additional two weeks to fight coronavirus across di kontri.

Na wetin di Chairman of di taskforce Boss Mustapha tok as im address tori pipo on Monday for Abuja.

Oga Mustapha say tins go remain as dem dey for now and dis one go start from Midnight 18 May to June 1 2020.

But for Kano state for north east Nigeria di existing lockdown order go continue for anoda two weeks.

Nigeria get 5959 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 182 don die while 1594 don recover from di disease as May 17 according to di Kontri centre for disease control

Na Lagos get di highest number of Covid-19 cases for di kontri with 2550 cases.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.