Lockdown in Nigeria: Lady use bread ginger security pipo wey dey fight COVID-19 coronavirus for Lagos

Producer: Andrew Gift

Na Security pipo goment dey use maintain order for Nigeria during and after di lockdown but BBC Pidgin find out say dem no get any COVID-19 hazard allowance.

Dis na tori of Nigerian woman wey dey share bread to security men during and after di lockdown for Lagos.

Lagos wey be di bizness capital of Nigeria na im get di his

Oyibo man say; "There is love is sharing" and Comfort say make pipo join her to dey remember di plenti work wey security men dey do to stop COVID-19 spread in Nigeria.