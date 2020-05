Image copyright Reuters

South Sudan Vice-President Riek Machar don test positive for coronavirus.

Oga Machar tok say im no get any symptoms, but e go self- isolate for 14 days.

Im wife, Defence Minister Angelina Teny, some bodyguards and oda staff have also test positive for COVID-19.

Tori be say dem test oga Machar on 13 May afta one of di members of di goment task force wey dey lead di fight against di virus test positive.

Di vice-president na member of di task force until last week.

South Sudan don record 282 cases of coronavirus while four pipo na im don die, according to one tally wey di World Health Organization do.

Last week, United Nation tok say at least two pipo wey dey live inside camps wey dem arrange for internally displaced pipo don test positive for di virus. Dis come increase di fears of say coronavirus fit spread quick-quick for di overcrowded camps.